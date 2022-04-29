Research Analysts Set Expectations for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HLX opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

