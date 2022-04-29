ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

NYSE:RMD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.51. 873,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,098. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

