ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $213.51, but opened at $199.00. ResMed shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 1,606 shares changing hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.93 and a 200-day moving average of $248.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

