Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 1.7%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 62 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Resona alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.