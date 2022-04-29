Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 77,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,551 shares.The stock last traded at $19.10 and had previously closed at $19.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

