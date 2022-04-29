Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 46.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.61. 26,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,112. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

