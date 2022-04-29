Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 152,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.