Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,428 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VV traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,642. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

