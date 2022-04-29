Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,577,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.23. 365,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.69 and a 1 year high of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

