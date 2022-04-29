Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Teladoc Health by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 375,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,296. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

