Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 2,170 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UGI by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

