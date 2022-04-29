Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 2,900 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 782,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,428,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

