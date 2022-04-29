Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 5,390 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after acquiring an additional 964,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 724,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 238,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.