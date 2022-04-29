Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $107,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S remained flat at $$34.93 during trading hours on Friday. 24,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock worth $60,433,371 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

