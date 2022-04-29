Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $141,000 in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BJK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,874. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88.

