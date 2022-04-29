Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $331,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 21,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,664.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.