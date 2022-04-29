Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $438,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

