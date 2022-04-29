Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,502,000 after buying an additional 166,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the period.

SPHQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 39,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,210. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

