Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $19,880,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

IRM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. 7,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

