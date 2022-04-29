Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 345,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,543. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

