Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,002,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

