Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,955 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 31,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

