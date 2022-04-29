Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 117,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,148. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.