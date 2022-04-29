Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $479,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

NYSE:T traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,370,906. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

