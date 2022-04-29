Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,240. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

