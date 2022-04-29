Revomon Trading Down 8.7% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $965,024.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07259388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

