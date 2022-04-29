Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 403,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

