RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 1-Day Volume Hits $734,791.00

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $52.98 million and $734,791.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.45 or 0.07266266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

