Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00100384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

