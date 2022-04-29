Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $34,544.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00065720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

