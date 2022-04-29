Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) vs. CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head to Head Comparison

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riskified and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 3.82 -$178.88 million N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 59.27 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riskified and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 130.37%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27% CFN Enterprises -85.73% -166.25% -28.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riskified beats CFN Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CFN Enterprises (Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. Its services are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

