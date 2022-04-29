RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 489.2% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE OPP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,315. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

