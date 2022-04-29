Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,647. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 232,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

