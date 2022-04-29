Robert Disbrow Buys 50,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,774,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,500,145.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

TSE PNE opened at C$1.56 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$529.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.