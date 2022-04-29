Robert W. Baird Increases Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $34.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.19 on Monday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

