Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Rogers’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Rogers stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,232. Rogers has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rogers by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

