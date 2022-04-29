Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.27.

ROKU stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 199,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Roku by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

