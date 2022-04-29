Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.19.

Roku stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

