Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $99.45. Approximately 259,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,227,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

