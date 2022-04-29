ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0027

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $1.13 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010272 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00220987 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

