Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.50-15.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.55. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $483.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.92. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

