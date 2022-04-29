Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

NYSE:ROP opened at $483.39 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

