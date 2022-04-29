Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,643. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $969,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.