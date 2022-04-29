Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

ELY opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 19.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

