Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €174.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($187.10) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ML. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($173.72).

EPA:ML opened at €119.10 ($128.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €133.96. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

