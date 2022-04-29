Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 550 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.76) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of HSBC to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 491.70 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.