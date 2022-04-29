Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.73 ($176.05).

SU stock opened at €137.92 ($148.30) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €143.96 and a 200-day moving average of €152.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

