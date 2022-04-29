Royal Bank of Canada Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $145.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.29.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.83 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.