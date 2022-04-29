Royal Bank of Canada Trims EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Target Price to C$6.00

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVGIF opened at 3.14 on Monday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of 2.78 and a 1 year high of 4.21.
