Royal Bank of Canada Trims EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Target Price to C$6.00

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVGIF opened at 3.14 on Monday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of 2.78 and a 1 year high of 4.21.

About EverGen Infrastructure (Get Rating)

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It owns and operates the NZWA project, a food, green, and agricultural waste commercial composting facility located in Abbotsford; SSS project, an organic waste commercial composting facility located in Pemberton; and FVB project, a biogas production facility located in Abbotsford of British Columbia.

