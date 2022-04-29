RSK Infrastructure Framework Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.97 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $113.97 million and $672,276.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

